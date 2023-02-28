Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNIRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Senior from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Senior Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
