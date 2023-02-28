Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.
Sempra Price Performance
NYSE:SRE opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 847.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
