Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 847.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.