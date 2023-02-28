Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SEM opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

