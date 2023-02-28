Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

