Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 1.03% of Security National Financial worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

