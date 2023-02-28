Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile
Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following business segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet, and Biz and Dryel.
