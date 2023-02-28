Scotiabank Lowers Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LWSCF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.