Scotiabank Analysts Give Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) a C$7.50 Price Target

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$7.50 target price by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RUP traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.52. 30,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,094. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77.

In other Rupert Resources news, Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,083,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,254,058.35. In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,691.70. Also, Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,083,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,254,058.35. Insiders sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock worth $2,464,400 in the last quarter.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

