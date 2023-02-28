Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,187.39

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and $3,187.39 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.40 or 0.06944361 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00027494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

