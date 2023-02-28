Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Santos in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of Santos stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,369. Santos has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

