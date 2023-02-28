Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $191.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Salesforce stock opened at $163.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,609. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

