Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $191.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $163.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,609. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.