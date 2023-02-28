Salesforce (CRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 582.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,918 shares of company stock worth $2,894,609. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $458,735,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

