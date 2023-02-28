Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 9.9%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Ryman Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Ryman Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.30%.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the development and management of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartments, resthomes, hospitals, and provides dementia and short-term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

