Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $102.36.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.