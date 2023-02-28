Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by Barbara Oil Co.

Barbara Oil Co. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Barbara Oil Co.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYAN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. 182,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

