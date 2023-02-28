Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.1 %
LON RICA opened at GBX 308.75 ($3.73) on Tuesday. Ruffer Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 283 ($3.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 329 ($3.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 312.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,572.92 and a beta of 0.24.
About Ruffer Investment
Further Reading
