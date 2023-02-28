Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($16.77) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.45) to GBX 1,260 ($15.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.71 ($17.08).

ANTO traded up GBX 27 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,581 ($19.08). 520,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.05, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.85.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

