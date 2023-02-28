Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Up 9%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 102,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 363,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Rover Group Trading Up 12.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.94 million, a P/E ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

