Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Posts Earnings Results

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Rover Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $696.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 1.56.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rover Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rover Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

