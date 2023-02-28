Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lessened by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.43. 701,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,645. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Company Profile

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

