Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lessened by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.43. 701,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,645. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
