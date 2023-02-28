RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,615 shares of company stock worth $115,604,405. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock opened at $302.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $412.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

