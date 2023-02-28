Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $28.14. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 1,616,132 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVMD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 11.9 %

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

