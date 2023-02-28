Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 13.8 %
RVMD traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. 2,068,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,727. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.51. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
