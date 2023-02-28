Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.51. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

