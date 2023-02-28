Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Bought by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines accounts for approximately 2.7% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 3.67% of Revolution Medicines worth $64,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,984,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $869,000.

NASDAQ RVMD traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,500. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.51.

RVMD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

