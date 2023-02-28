Reviewing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology 20.85% 3.42% 3.19% Lattice Semiconductor 27.09% 42.26% 25.03%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.06 million 0.93 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $660.36 million 17.40 $178.88 million $1.28 65.35

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rubicon Technology and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 8 0 2.80

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $86.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

