Reviewing IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 7.69% 4.82% 4.20% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 4.23 $109.91 million $1.97 63.04 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.29 $1.45 billion $2.63 24.88

This table compares IPG Photonics and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 3 4 0 2.57 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $137.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.03%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats IPG Photonics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

