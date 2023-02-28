Reviewing Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Eisai alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 1 0 0 2.00 H. Lundbeck A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eisai and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.91%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Eisai.

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50% H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eisai and H. Lundbeck A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70 H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S. H. Lundbeck A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eisai pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Eisai on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

(Get Rating)

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.