Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

