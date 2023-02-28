Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 24 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.29) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
LON RSG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.41 ($0.28). The company has a market capitalization of £287.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.19.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
