Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 24 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.29) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

LON RSG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.41 ($0.28). The company has a market capitalization of £287.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.19.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

