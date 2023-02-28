Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $112.56 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022583 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00219175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,508.67 or 1.00025141 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11362837 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $5,636,183.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

