Regional REIT Limited (RGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £321.80 million, a P/E ratio of 768.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.21.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

