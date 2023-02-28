Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $853.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $803.19.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.