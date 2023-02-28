Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 18.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Redfin by 534.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 949,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

