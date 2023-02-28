Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

2/27/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $176.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $143.00 to $150.00.

1/25/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 791,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,390. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

