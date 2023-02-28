Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 418,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 209.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.