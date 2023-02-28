Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 12.46%.
Ready Capital Price Performance
Shares of RC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 404,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
