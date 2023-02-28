Raymond James Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $36.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 555.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 62,979 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after acquiring an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

