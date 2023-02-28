Randall E. Paulson Buys 10,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,228.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

