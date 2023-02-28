RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 163,165 shares.The stock last traded at $21.95 and had previously closed at $21.05.

RadNet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

About RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RadNet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

