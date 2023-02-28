RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 163,165 shares.The stock last traded at $21.95 and had previously closed at $21.05.
The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
