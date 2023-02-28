Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Qube Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of QUBHF opened at $2.18 on Friday. Qube has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.18.

Get Qube alerts:

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.