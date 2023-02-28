Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Qube Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of QUBHF opened at $2.18 on Friday. Qube has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.18.
