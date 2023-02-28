QUASA Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $90.46 million and approximately $113,575.54 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00042083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00219424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,414.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117739 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108,913.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

