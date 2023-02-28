QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
QANTM Intellectual Property Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56.
QANTM Intellectual Property Company Profile
