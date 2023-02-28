Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Puma Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Puma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

