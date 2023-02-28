Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Prothena Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $54.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,019,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 3,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

