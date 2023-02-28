Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $31.09. 1,744,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,567 shares of company stock worth $5,827,839 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

