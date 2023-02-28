ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $294.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 3,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,861. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.40.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

