Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

About Primoris Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

