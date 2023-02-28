PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 136,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

