PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $847,453.18

PotCoin (POT) traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $847,453.18 and $127.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00401315 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00027645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004296 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,212,069 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

